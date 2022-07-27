Liv Morgan Is Hopeful WWE Will Continue Pushing Younger Talent

In an interview with SportsKeeda (via Wrestling Inc), Liv Morgan spoke about WWE pushing younger stars like herself and Theory and how she hopes it will continue.

She said: “I hope so. I really do hope so, because I read something on the Internet a couple of days ago – I don’t know if it’s true or not, but I’m the first WWE Superstar over the last four years to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship that wasn’t a Four Horsewoman or Ronda Rousey. One, I think that’s unbelievable and I’m so proud to have it be me, but also I hope that [trend] is something that can continue, you know, to have newer talents fight for these opportunities because we have such an incredible women’s roster. I want to defend my championship against anyone that wants to fight for it. I hope this is the start of [WWE] highlighting and featuring more talent.“