Paul Walter Hauser On His Goals in Wrestling, Details His Training

In an interview with TVInsider, Paul Walter Hauser spoke about his wrestling training and what his dream goals in the business would be. Hauser is an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor and recently took part in MLW’s Battle Riot event this past weekend. Here are highlights:

On wrestling and acting at the same time: “It’s such an honor and privilege. When I was a little kid, had you told me when I was 10 that I would have a wonderful marriage, two kids, be shooting a Naked Gun reboot with Liam Neeson while preparing for a battle royal wrestling match while promoting an animated film and having a McDonald’s Happy Meal toy…I would say I must have sold my soul to the devil or something. No, I’ve actually worked really hard and got myself sober and surrounded myself with really great people on my team both personally and professionally. God has been spoiling me rotten for a while, but especially as of late. It feels like a cool culmination of all the things I love.”

On if he needed studio permission to wrestle: “I would rather ask for forgiveness than permission. This match on Saturday is the last match I’ll do while filming The Naked Gun for Paramount. Then I have a little break, and when I wrap for The Naked Gun, I’m going to do a match for The Wrestling Revolver against Danhausen on June 22 and a match for Blitzkrieg Pro in Connecticut where I’ll be tagging with Paul London, my trainer and mentor. Then I head off to Australia in July to film a movie for Amazon and Skydance. I will be starring in that movie with a very reputable actor. I can’t announce it yet, but it’s the kind of film where I won’t be able to wrestle for the duration of that shoot. I might sneak in a class or two or get in the ring somewhere in Sydney, but in general, I will have to step out of the ring for a few months and then return in October and sneak a couple of matches in before the end of the year.”

On his training: “I really am applying myself as best I can. My wife and I have gotten on this kick where we’ve educated ourselves on the toxins and metals that are in our everyday grooming products and toiletries and food and beverages. A lot of things are making us sick are not germs in teh air but the toxic things we put into our booties without knowing. I’ve been eating a lot more real food, unprocessed. I’m doing high protein and low carb. I feel better drinking a lot more alkaline water and electrolytes. I work out five to six days a week. I get up at about 5:30 in the morning, sometimes earlier. My wife and I go to a YMCA in Atlanta because it’s very inclusive and has a sauna and pool and daycare center. Then I’m working on my upper body, even as a smaller man at 5-foot-8 ½, 255 pounds. One thing I want to do is get a little Scott Norton in me in that I can be more of a powerful wrestler and be able to pick up a guy who is 300 pounds. I feel really good. I won’t say I was in the best shape of my life. I think that was when I got ready for Black Bird in 2021. I lived with Diamond Dallas Page and did a lot of DDP Yoga workouts. I was probably 240, 245. I’m getting back there and putting in more muscle so I can get back there.”

On his wrestling goals: “I’m very competitive as an actor. I compete for roles with other names and compete creatively with myself to make something special. In the wrestling world, right now my main goals are to keep growing and learning my craft to become better. My goals are also to not injure myself or my opponents long-term. After that, I would love to hold a title in MLW first and foremost. I would love to traverse into the world of TNA or AEW and do some work there. There have been discussions in both companies, but nothing has materialized. I would love to have a SummerSlam or WrestleMania moment and do a match there. My dream title as a kid has been the Intercontinental title. Pie in the sky, I want to be an International champion in the next 10 years. A more grounded dream right now would be to compete at a higher level and maybe capture an MLW title. That’s my goal for now.”