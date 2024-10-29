Liv Morgan Says She’s Concerned for Rhea Ripley’s Mental Health

– During a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev Show, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan spoke on just wanting Rhea Ripley to leave her and Dominik Mysterio alone. She noted that she’s also scared for Ripley’s mental health.

Liv Morgan said on Rhea Ripley (via Fightful), “I mean, if that would finally get her off of my back, then yeah. I would do anything at this point to get her to leave us alone. Yeah [when asked if she feels like Ripley is stalking her]. It’s a little bit concerning. I’m a little bit scared for her mental health.”

Liv Morgan was in action last Friday on WWE SmackDown. She beat current Money in the Bank holder Tiffany Stratton. She will also be in action this weekend at WWE Crown Jewel 2024, where she will face WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax for the inaugural Crown Jewel Women’s Championship.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, November 2 at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The premium live event will be broadcast live on Peacock.