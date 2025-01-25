Livestream Online For This Week’s OVW Rise

The livestream for the latest episode of OVW Rise is online featuring Mick Foley and more. You can see the video below for the episode, which is described as follows:

“Chaos is in the air, and OVW RISE is taking a deep breath this week!

* OVW Tag Team Champions BEACHES AND CREAM take on former champions THE REVOLUTION’S AJZ & Dalton Dalton McKenzie in non-title action!

* Ashton Adonis vs Anthony Toatele

* THE REVOLUTION hosts the $20,000 BODY SLAM CHALLENGE! Can anyone move “THE IMMOVABLE” MT. KADEEM?

DUDE LOVE returns to HOTPOINT DAVIS ARENA and he’s backing up the bus…or should we say “THE SHACK”? It’s the first ever DUDE LOVE’S LOVE SHACK on OVW RISE!

HOLLYHOOD HALEY J cashes in her NIGHTMARE RUMBLE win and challenges J-ROD for the OVW Women’s Championship!

All this and appearances by CASH FLO, JACK VAUGHN, ANGELICA RISK, SOPHIA ROSE, KAL HERRO, LOVELY MISS LARKAN and more in this can’t-miss episode of OVW RISE!”