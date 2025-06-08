– In a post on his Instagram Stories, WWE Superstar Logan Paul shared his thoughts on last night’s main event at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso beat the team of John Cena and Logan Paul. As noted, R-Truth made his shocking return, attacking John Cena, helping Rhodes and Uso win the bout.

Logan Paul claimed he and Cena were the better team and that Cody and Jey cheated. He added that he doesn’t want R-Truth back in WWE. Below are some highlights:

Logan Paul on his loss at Money in the Bank: “Had some time to digest the match tonight. Man, I think it’s safe to say that John and I were clearly the better team. We had a little disagreement, a little miscommunication in the middle there, but that’s neither here nor there. Look, it’s like I said last week: Cody and Jey are cheaters, man. They only won because R-Truth came back. That’s an objective fact.”

On not wanting R-Truth back in WWE: “I said it last week. They can’t do anything in this business without having it handed to them, and R-Truth got unfired for whatever reason, and he came back and cost me and John, the better team, the match. So, that’s what I have to say about that. And R-Truth, man, everyone else wants you back. I don’t.”

You can view a clip of Logan Paul’s comments from his Instagram Stories below: