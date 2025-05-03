Logan Paul Discusses a Potential Matchup With John Cena

– During a recent post-WrestleMania 41 edition of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, WWE Superstar Logan Paul spoke about John Cena and discussed a potential matchup with the reigning 17-time WWE World Champion. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Logan Paul on what John Cena told him after his match at WrestleMania 41: “You know what John Cena said to me last night after my match — well, earlier in the day — because I just turned 30? He said, ‘You look older.’ And I said, ‘Wow, you really are a heel.’ Then later in the day, after my match, he was walking by before he became the GOAT statistically as well because he is the GOAT, he pointed at me and said, ‘Now that’s how a bad guy works.’ And I was like, ‘Damn.'”

His thoughts on John Cena: “It [his relationship with Cena] was good until he threw me over the ropes at the Rumble. It kind of — our relationship — kind of fell apart after that and I wasn’t really f**k with him. We hadn’t really spoken until he told me that I’m old, and then he said, ‘Good job.'”

On a potential matchup with Cena: “Oh my god, yeah, that’s such a good idea [him facing Cena]. That’s a headline, marquee match.”

Also at WrestleMania 41: Night 2, John Cena beat Cody Rhodes in the main event to win his 17th world title.