wrestling / News

Logan Paul Responds to Challenge From Mike Tyson, Said He’d ‘Kill’ Him

November 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson Image Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

As noted, Jake Paul, brother of WWE Superstar Logan Paul, beat WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson last night live on Netflix via unanimous. After the match, Tyson said he wanted to fight Logan Paul next during his post-fight interview. Logan Paul, who was in the ring with his brother, responded, “Motherf***er, I’d kill you, Mike!” You can view a clip of that exchange from the fight card below:

Logan Paul, Mike Tyson, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

