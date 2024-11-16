– As noted, Jake Paul, brother of WWE Superstar Logan Paul, beat WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson last night live on Netflix via unanimous. After the match, Tyson said he wanted to fight Logan Paul next during his post-fight interview. Logan Paul, who was in the ring with his brother, responded, “Motherf***er, I’d kill you, Mike!” You can view a clip of that exchange from the fight card below:

