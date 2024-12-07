– In a video she shared earlier today on social media, Lola Vice delivered a message to Jaida Parker ahead of their NXT Underground Match on tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline. Below are some highlights:

Lola Vice on Jaida Parker starting all this between them: “Parker, nice elbow Tuesday. You caught me off guard. I hope you enjoyed that little moment of yours because it’s never happening again. You know, I find it so funny how you’re playing victim now, but let me remind you that you’re the reason why this all started. You screwed me over twice and hit me with a brick, so you’re damn right I was gonna make sure you didn’t qualify for no Iron Survivor Challenge!”

On how Parker will pay for everything she’s done: “Tomorrow night, you will pay for everything you’ve done to me. I am going to hurt you. I am going to punish you. And I don’t need no weapons to do that. All I need are these fists, mama! You keep saying, Jaida, don’t play. Jaida, don’t play! But let me tell you, mama, you played with the wrong one. Because after I put your ass to sleep, you’re going to wake up and realize why you never cross Lola Vice!”

The match goes down later today at WWE NXT Deadline. The event is being held at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.