Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 1.5.21  

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s daughters is still active. Please contribute and share if you can.

Jungle Boy (31-13) vs. Nick Comoroto (0-2)

Jungle Boy is coming out to TARZAN BOY from Baltimora, and if this is his actually his new theme, it’s gonna challenge Judas when it comes to the crowd sing-alongs when AEW has a full arena again. Little bit of a size difference in this one. Good back and forth as you would expect from these two, with Jungle Boy rightfully getting the win at 5:04 just so everyone can sing this incredible song again.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2 for the match, ***** for the song

Nyla Rose (14-3) vs. Alex Gracia (1-5)

They’re certainly high on Gracia, as she’s already picked up a win and had a spot on AEW Dynamite. However, she was no match for Nyla, who hit the Beast Bomb at 1:07 for the quick victory.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

– After the match, Vickie Guerrero holds Gracia down and Nyla grabs a table. You know what’s next. Nyla picked Gracia up and slammed her through the table.

Scorpio Sky (16-9) vs. Ariel Levy (0-1)

Excalibur and Taz are playing up Sky’s feud with Shawn Spears, and it seems like Sky is one of those guys in a holding pattern until they can figure out the next program for him. He kept his momentum going by hitting his finisher for the win at 3:21.

Blake’s Rating: **

– Marko Stunt comes out, but HERE COMES -1 in full Dark Order gear. He calls out Marko always needing Jungle Boy or Luchasaurus to help him. He’s right! We’ve got a BROUHAHA on our hands as Marko and -1 go at each other, but Cody, QT Marshall, and others come out to break it up. This was awesome, and -1 is a natural on the mic.

Rey Fenix (19-11) vs. Aaron Solow

Justin Roberts saying Reyyyyyyyy is something that has to be heard to be fully experienced. Also, Fenix is one of the best in the world. He just is. While I know he’s probably not beating Kenny Omega for the AEW World title on Dynamite, the match would be fantastic. Another note: Excalibur playing up the possibility of Solow beating Fenix and getting a title shot if Fenix wins the title is why Excalibur is awesome. Make me believe! Excalibur tried to sell it, but Fenix hit the Fire Thunder Driver for the win at 5:49. Solid match, which is always the expectation when Fenix is in the ring.

Blake’s Rating: ***

Louie Valle (0-1) vs. Brandon Cutler (7-3-2)

Excalibur mentions they taped this edition of AEW Dark right after the Brodie Lee tribute on Dynamite and that Valle and Lee worked together a lot on the independent scene. Valle made a joke about having hot breath, which Cutler countered by saying that Valle has dragon breath. ONLY ON AEW DARK. Cutler hit the TPK for the victory to conquer both Valle and his breath.

Blake’s Rating: **

Angel Fashion vs. Pretty Peter Avalon (4-4-2)

Pretty Peter’s record mirrors a football/soccer formation, which may be a good thing or may be a bad thing. For Pretty Peter, it’s probably a good thing since his record at one point was like 0-927,478. However, his record is no longer a football formation, as he hit the Marti-knees for the win at 4:00.

Blake’s Rating: **

Ivelisse & Diamante (8-2) vs. KiLynn King & Tesha Price (AEW tag team debut)

My goal for AEW in 2021 is to build both the women’s division overall and the women’s tag team division. I know the latter is wishful thinking, but we need more Ivelisse and Diamante. They really are fun to watch as a duo. King and Price had fun here as a team, but it was Diamante forcing King to submit at 4:17 to get the victory.

Blake’s Rating: **

The Gunn Club (5-0) vs. Mike Verna & Bear Country (AEW trios debut)

Sign Bear Country yesterday. These dudes are outstanding. What’s also outstanding is Taz commentating Gunn Club matches. Here’s why: “Billy was recently in a bodybuilding competition for people over 70.” Did I mention AEW should sign Bear Country? Their strength is incredible, and seeing them work against teams like The Young Bucks, FTR, and others would be a thing of beauty. But since they were facing the Gunn Club, they weren’t getting the win in this match as Austin hit the Quick Draw for the win at 8:31.

Blake’s Rating: ***

Vipress (0-1) vs. Shanna (2-3)

Considering that I watched a zillion AEW Dark matches since November, I had to go back to remember that Vipress’s previous match was against Big Swole. She has a unique character, but it was not unique enough to slow down Shanna, who hit the double underhook suplex and slammed Vipress on her face for the win at 3:27.

Blake’s Rating: **

Baron Black (0-4) vs. Matt Sydal (10-3)

Sydal’s record may have him in the top five in the rankings at some point if we’re going purely by wins and losses. The guy just keeps winning. He does face Cody tomorrow night on Dynamite, so getting that win could be a challenge. Black got some nice offense in, but Sydal was impressive once again and earned the victory at around five minutes.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Ashley Vox (AEW debut) vs. Thunder Rosa (5-2)

Thunder Rosa’s feud with Britt Baker has been exactly what the AEW women’s division needed. Rosa has become such a valuable part of growing not just women’s wrestling in AEW but women’s wrestling overall. She’s terrific. These two exchanged some hard shots and there was a lot of aggressive offense in this match. It was Rosa earning the win at 6:42, but Vox showed potential.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Lee Johnson & Shawn Dean (AEW tag team debut) vs. The Acclaimed

Give me The Acclaimed as the breakout tag team of 2021, even though in my opinion, they’ve technically already reached that level. Actually, I’d also like to include Bear Country on that list. Give me Top Flight too. Or literally any other tag team AEW signs because it’s usually for a reason. I’m surprised that this is the first time Johnson and Dean have teamed given how many matches they’ve had on AEW Dark. Johnson got the hot tag spot in this one, and surely this guy is gonna get a win sooner rather than later. While I liked the team of Johnson and Dean, it was Max Caster and Anthony Bowens continuing their winning ways by using their teamwork for the victory at 8:59. Good match.

Blake’s Rating: ***

Fuego Del Sol (0-7) vs. Danny Limelight (0-5)

Somebody is getting a win, and I think I know who it is! Both of these guys have had impressive outings on AEW Dark, but Limelight has really been an obvious standout. His matches against Fenix, Sydal, and others have been among the best on the show each week, and it’s great to see him getting the win. Yes, he hit the modified Spanish Fly to pick up the victory at 5:54. Sign him too!

Blake’s Rating: **3/4

Frankie Kazarian (6-5) vs. Griff Garrison (6-16) vs. Angelico (9-11) vs. Darius Martin (1-5)

Angelico continues to have one of the best entrances in the game. Lots of action in this match, and I always enjoy these types of matches with one half of a tag team working as a singles competitor. Garrison has a lot of potential and it was fun to see him get some shine. Eventually, all the tag team partners went at it on the outside, and it was Kazarian getting the pin on Garrison for the win at 7:43.

Blake’s Rating: ***

Sammy Guevara (12-8) vs. Michael Nakazawa (2-6)

Give Nakazawa all the belts and watch the ratings rise! Also, to repeat: Sammy Guevara is a star and the future of wrestling, but only if he can protect his areolas against Nakazawa. While Sammy didn’t have full areola protection, he did manage to slide past Nakazawa and hit the GTH for the win at 5:08.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

– Sammy says his back hurts from carrying the show and tells people to stop booing him because they know how good he is. Sammy becomes a huge babyface by saying screw 2020 and that he doesn’t need a change in the calendar to work hard. He says he’s the best and basically issues an open challenge. He then offers a spoiler alert: He’s gonna be a champion. Again, keep giving Sammy the mic, and let him do his thing.

Alan “5” Angels (4-7) vs. Serpentico (7-14)

The legend -1 comes out with the Dark Order and taunts Luther. The kid is a natural. Also, forget what I said about tag team wrestlers working singles matches because that means we don’t get Luther using Serpentico as a human weapon. Never mind, as Luther launched Serpentico over the barricade onto Angels. Thanks, Tony! Luther got involved some more by attacking Angels behind the referee’s back, but Angels got his revenge by hitting the Wing Snapper on Serpentico for the win at 9:12.

Blake’s Rating: ***

– After the match, -1 grabs a mic and taunts Luther some more. Just awesome.

For more of my thoughts on pro wrestling, subscribe to the 411 On Wrestling podcast and follow me on Twitter @wrestleblake. Thanks for reading!