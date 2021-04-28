Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 4.27.21  

Hey everyone! It’s Tuesday. You know what that means.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s daughters is still active. Please contribute and share if you can.

Let’s jump into this week’s episode of AEW Dark.

Fuego Del Sol and D3 (AEW tag debut) vs. The Acclaimed (4-1)

The Acclaimed is back and as charismatic as ever. Meanwhile, is this AEW Dark or AEW Light with the sunshine?! Fuego Jones (Taz’s name for him) is still searching for that elusive victory, but I’m confident he’s gonna get it sooner rather than later. You can’t hold a true star down that long. However, Max Caster could hold Fuego down for at least three seconds after The Acclaimed hit the Acclaim to Fame on him for the quick win at 2:56.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Matt & Mike Sydal (2-4) vs. David Ali & Aaron Frye (AEW tag debut)

You would have to think Ali and Frye would get the match against The Young Bucks on Dynamite if they win this match. Let’s see if that happens. Turns out, it did not. The Sydals took control early on and used the double bow and arrow stretch to, well, stretch Ali. Taz joined in on the Namaste chant because of course the GOAT Taz would do such a thing. Ali and Frye got more offense in than expected, but it was the Sydals with the double team combo for the victory at 5:53.

Blake’s Rating: **

Andrew Palace vs. Dante Martin (7-4)

Top Flight has a top flight theme song. Andrew Palace does not, mainly because he doesn’t have a theme song. In all seriousness, while Darius Martin’s injury isn’t ideal, AEW has tried to make the most of it by giving Dante a lot of ring time in singles action. That should only help them as a team once Darius does return. Excalibur and Taz did a great job playing up the differences between working a singles match and tag team match, and again, those are the little things that add an extra element to these types of matches. Palace plays his character well, but Dante’s athleticism was too much as he hit the 450 Splash for the win at around five minutes.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

The Varsity Blonds (8-2) vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones (AEW tag debut)

Davis and Jones have teamed elsewhere, so that’s always good for the chemistry. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison continue to be an authentic babyface tag team, and as I’ve mentioned before, I’m still pushing for these dudes to do a true 80s style promo video with lots of neon and fanny packs. It would be pure gold. Davis and Jones have good size and worked pretty well in this one, but Garrison went on a roll late and he and Pillman hit the double team combo to earn the victory at 4:37.

Blake’s Rating: **

Brian Cage vs. Marty Casaus (AEW debut)

Marty “The Moth” Martinez is wrestling Brian Cage on AEW Dark. It’s a good reminder that Lucha Underground was so much fun. What’s also fun is a true HOSS FIGHT, and that’s what this match was given the size and strength of these two. Lots of back and forth action, as Casaus got plenty of offense and showed off his personality. However, it was Cage that battled back to hit the Drill Claw for the win at 6:03.

Blake’s Rating: **3/4

– Matt Hardy with Private Party, Blade, and Bunny. Matt wants to know how Butcher’s hand is doing, and Bunny is pissed at Darby Allin because it was Butcher’s CLEAVER HAND. Not the cleaver hand!

Leyla Hirsch (6-3) vs. Renee Michelle (0-2)

Thanks, TK, for bringing Leyla Hirsch back to AEW Dark. She’s fantastic. I’m also a fan of Renee Michelle’s charisma, as her mannerisms are pretty great. But her mannerisms were not enough in this match, with Hirsch’s unique style being on full display as she quickly forced Michelle to tap out at 2:17.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Lance Archer (20-6) vs. Jake St. Patrick

Fun fact: Archer hates St. Patrick’s Day. He hates it so much that when St. Patrick tried to attack him during his entrance, Archer chokeslammed his ass on the ramp. Archer is just absolutely tremendous. Jake Roberts joined commentary, so it’s awesome to see that trend continuing since Jake is outstanding. Archer destroyed St. Patrick and credit the latter for selling it like a champ. Archer got the easy win at around three minutes.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

– Evil Uno says there will be no tomfoolery in their match against Blade and Private Party. This was a good reminder that Uno cuts a hell of a promo.

Diamante (4-2) vs. Raychell Rose (AEW debut)

Give Diamante her own faction. Everyone else has one. Rose showcased some pretty impressive flexibility early, but as Excalibur stated, she found herself getting beat up by Diamante. Rose tried to reverse the momentum, but Diamante countered with the Code Red for the victory at 2:53.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Lee Johnson (3-1) vs. Will Allday (0-1)

HERE WE GO. I said Allday reminded me a little of Ben Carter last week, and this week, we get Allday against Lee Johnson, who had an awesome match with Carter before he signed with WWE. Coincidence? I think not (thanks again, TK!). Johnson is so smooth with everything he does in the ring, and you can tell how much wrestling so many matches on Dark and Dynamite have helped him. This one was shorter than expected, with Johnson earning the win at 3:22.

Blake’s Rating: **

– After the match, QT Marshall attacks Johnson before Dustin Rhodes makes the save.

Penelope Ford (4-0) vs. Ashley D’Amboise (AEW debut)

Penelope is rocking a different hairstyle, but she’s still as big of a heel as ever. She choked D’Amboise on the ropes and kissed Kip Sabian while doing it, which is still an awesome heel move. I thought D’Amboise stood out for such a short match, so hopefully, she’ll get more opportunities on AEW Dark moving forward. She wasn’t winning this one though, with Penelope picking up the victory at 2:41.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Cole Karter (0-2) vs. Colt Cabana (8-2)

Excalibur hyped this match as a “highly alliterative singles match” and this is why Excalibur is the best. Taz trying to sign Cabana’s old theme song is why Taz is the best. Seriously, these two are on another level and do so much to raise the entertainment value of a developmental show. As for the match, it was both alliterative and brief, with Cabana earning a quick win at 1:54.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

KiLynn King (6-3) vs. Dani Jordyn (0-3)

Jordyn getting a full entrance, so that’s good for her AEW career. Jordyn giving King a piece of a broken crowd was a nice touch. They really played up Jordyn’s mean girl character, and she used that aggression throughout the match, including hitting a brutal DDT off the ropes and a well-executed neckbreaker off the top. But it wasn’t just about Jordyn, with King playing very well off of her. Both got an opportunity to shine, but it was King hitting the Kingdom Falls for the victory at 6:15. This was good stuff and undoubtedly a breakout performance for Jordyn.

Blake’s Rating: ***

SCU (10-0) vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis (AEW tag debut)

Have I mentioned that Excalibur and Taz are great? They really pushed SCU not being able to look past a team like Gray and Alanis, and Excalibur went as far as saying how great it would be for Gray and Alanis in the AEW tag division. Taz’s response: “It ain’t gonna happen.” Just hilarious. And as if Taz is ever wrong, SCU proved his opinion right as they hit the Best Meltzer Ever for the win at 4:25.

Blake’s Rating: **

The Blade & Private Party (AEW trios debut) vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and 10 (1-0)

Who misses Anna Jay? EVERYONE misses Anna Jay. Blade teaming with Private Party is one of those oddball pairings that you can’t help but enjoy. They excelled at the shenanigans in this match and did a nice job selling their teamwork. That is until Matt Hardy and Bunny got involved, and Bryce Remsburg sent them packing to the back. The Dark Order took control from there, but the momentum swung back to Hardy’s trio for a bit until all six men got in on the action. From there, 10 locked in the Full Nelson on Blade to give Dark Order the victory at 10:07.

Blake’s Rating: ***

For more of my thoughts on pro wrestling, subscribe to the 411 On Wrestling podcast and follow me on Twitter @wrestleblake. Thanks for reading!