– During a recent interview with That’s Wrestling!, Low Ki expressed his belief that The Hurt Syndicate members (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) could eventually become world title contenders in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Low Ki on The Hurt Syndicate’s Shelton Benjamin and MVP: “As a physical dude, about 250 [pounds] or so, [MVP] is going to be hard to deal with on a regular basis if he stays healthy. Then you got Shelton Benjamin. Shelton Benjamin is a college-level wrestler, coach for Brock Lesnar. His psychology and his technique, he’s maintained his health throughout his career so he’s even more of a threat.”

Low Ki on Bobby Lashley potentially going after the AEW World Title: “Now if Lashley ended up over there, it would be a nightmare for everybody on the roster because there’s nothing anybody would be able to do about that unless they come from a pedigree like myself or guys of their size. That’s going to be hard to come by because instead of being in pro wrestling, all the guys of that size are going to fighting or other sports. So to me, if neither one of them are going after the world title, it’s a waste of time.”

Bobby Lashley recently made his AEW debut, joining The Hurt Syndicate, late last month.