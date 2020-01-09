Low Ki vs. Chandler Hopkins Added to MLW Zero Hour

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Low Ki and Chandler Hopkins for MLW Zero Hour on Saturday in Dallas. Here’s a press release:

Low Ki fights Fort Worth’s Chandler Hopkins this Saturday in Dallas

Fresh off of competing in AAA, Fort Worth’s own Chandler Hopkins looks to show that a country boy ain’t nothing to mess with… but is he prepared for the the king of knockouts Low Ki?

Major League Wrestling today announced Low Ki vs. Chandler Hopkins for MLW: Zero Hour at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area this Saturday January 11. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

The decorated former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki looks to kick off 2020 by kicking the head off of his first opponent of the New Year.

Standing in his way is the 6′ tall “Young Gun” Chandler Hopkins vows to impress MLW and his hometown in his debut.

A standout wrestler known for blending brawling with high-flying flashy lucha, the Fort Worth fighter Hopkins looks to prove he is major league material.

Hopkins, who has made name for himself on the Texas circuit, made an impact in 2019 in AAA Lucha Libre. Adding spectacular Mexican moves to his unorthodox arsenal, Hopkins presents a unique challenge for Low Ki.

A striking and submission machine, Low Ki welcomes such a challenge.

Could we see another flash knockout from the “Lone Wolf of Brooklyn”? Low Ki is blunt with his game plan: “It will come down to proximity. Right kick, hospital; left kick, cemetery.”

Will Forth Worth’s own Chandler Hopkins secure the biggest win of his young and promising career? Will Low Ki add the first victim to his 2020 record in MLW?

Matches signed:

NO ROPES BARBED WIRE MATCH

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT!

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

GRUDGE MATCH!

Ross Von Erich vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT!

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Aerostar

NO HOLDS BARRED FIGHT!

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch

MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich

Savio Vega vs. Richard Holliday

TRIPLE THREAT TAG TEAM MATCH

Drago & Puma King vs. Injustice vs. Hijo de LA Park & Taurus (presented by Salina de la Renta)

KNOCKOUT KING VS THE FORT WORTH FIGHTER

Low Ki vs. Chandler Hopkins

Gino “El Intocable” Medin vs. Septimo Dragon (w/ Konnan)

Erick Stevens vs. Douglas James

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Low Ki • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • Grogan • Alicia Atout and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.