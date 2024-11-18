Low Ki Says He Wasn’t Surprised That AJ Styles Found Success In WWE

Low Ki says that he wasn’t at all surprised to see AJ Styles become a success in WWE. Low Ki had his own run in the company that included NXT and a short stint on the main roster. He spoke with That’s Wrestling! recently and during the conversation, he was asked about his former TNA colleague’s rise to the top of WWE and if it surprised him. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On if he was surprised Styles found success in WWE: “I wasn’t surprised at all, because the whole world had seen what they did to me. That gave an opening for everyone after me to actually stand a chance. They’re not going to sit there and allow them to be treated like I was. Me, I quietly allowed them to show their cards of how they treat their people, but physically in the ring, I was still outclassing everybody. AJ is at a higher level. He’s at the main event level, but he has the pedigree for that, so he can pull that off. His physicality for being at the main event level is at a higher level than their main event is. He’s definitely a main event performer, main event wrestler.

“It’s not a surprise why he was allowed to advance. You can deny him,” Ki continued. “He actually has some moral integrity. Again, at the beginning of the 2000s, they tried to hire him and send him to OVW. He said no because he wasn’t going to uproot his family and have his wife not be able to complete [college]. So, he has some Integrity about him to not allow certain things to happen.”

On Styles’s WWE run compared to his: “His success and advancement, it’s far removed from me. He was years after I was there but even me being removed from WWE, I didn’t tone down my skill to accommodate anybody. So his advancement in the WWE wasn’t a surprise. It was just a sign of the times. He was capable of doing that and he rode the momentum that he gained internationally by pulling off the win for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Now, he’s on the world main event level. So, it’s not a surprise. What are they going to do, put him on NXT and keep him on a sub-card? That would be a slap in the face and that would be a miscalculation on the booking strategy.”