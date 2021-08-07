Lucha Bros vs. Sydal Brothers and More Set For This Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced four matches for this Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, including a tag team match main event. The lineup includes:

* The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) vs. Mike and Matt Sydal

* Brian Cage vs. RSP

* Jade Cargill vs. Amber Nova

* Cyrus & Carlie Bravo vs. Jurassic Express