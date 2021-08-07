wrestling / News

Lucha Bros vs. Sydal Brothers and More Set For This Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation

August 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced four matches for this Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, including a tag team match main event. The lineup includes:

* The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) vs. Mike and Matt Sydal
* Brian Cage vs. RSP
* Jade Cargill vs. Amber Nova
* Cyrus & Carlie Bravo vs. Jurassic Express

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading