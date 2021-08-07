wrestling / News
Lucha Bros vs. Sydal Brothers and More Set For This Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation
August 7, 2021 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced four matches for this Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, including a tag team match main event. The lineup includes:
* The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) vs. Mike and Matt Sydal
* Brian Cage vs. RSP
* Jade Cargill vs. Amber Nova
* Cyrus & Carlie Bravo vs. Jurassic Express
This Monday's main event on #AEWDarkElevation features a pair of high-flying brothers. The Sydal Brothers (@MattSydal & @YOGASAULT) battle the #LuchaBros (@PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx w/ @ontheairalex).
Don't miss #AEWDarkElevation THIS MONDAY at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/8WQYneIhsK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note on Non-Competes For Released NXT Stars Including Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish
- Bronson Reed, Ari Sterling, Kona Reeves Comment On NXT Releases
- Adam Cole Reportedly Set To Meet With Vince McMahon At Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
- Nick Gage Reveals His Reaction To Fans Throwing Trash At Matt Cardona At GCW Homecoming