Lucha Underground Ratings Down For Season Finale

– The ratings for Lucha Underground were down for this week’s season finale. Wednesday’s episode on El Rey Network brought in a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 60,000 viewers, down 0.01 and 3% from last week’s 0.02 and 62,000. The viewership was the lowest since the October 3rd episode drew a series-low 51,000.

Lucha Underground didn’t rank among the top 140 cable originals for the night per Showb uzz Daily.