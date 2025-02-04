– During a recent edition of Talk’n Shop, The OC’s Luke Gallows recalled an interaction with late WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki at the Inoki Genome Federation’s Genome 14 event in 2011. Gallows spoke about an angry Inoki storming to the during during his match against The Predator (aka Sylvester Terkay) Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Luke Gallows on Inoki storming to the ring: “Things went awry to the point where Antonio Inoki had enough. He came down to ringside and was basically screaming to go home. here was a lot of times in the match I was looking around going, ‘Huh,’ I’m not going to blame anyone.”

On ending the match because Inoki was angry: “This is a big arena too for IGF. I mean, there’s five, six thousand people in there, a bunch of sponsors, and before this, you know, I’m going to become ‘the guy,’ and I go, ‘Oh Jesus, this is not going well.’ He was p*ssed off and we took it home.”