Luke Hawx Comments On Appearing In Season 5 of Cobra Kai

As earlier today, NWA wrestler Luke Hawx appears in the fifth season of the Netflix series Cobra Kai. In a post on Facebook, Hawx commented on the opportunity.

He wrote: “My 1st ever movie I had the opportunity to be in was filmed with Martin Kove. It was “The Dead Sleep Easy” and we shot in Guadalajara,Mexico. It was directed by Lee Demarbre and starred Vampiro. That was 2006. Fast forward 2022, I would have never thought I would have chance to work with Martin again. This world is wild.”