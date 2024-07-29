Luke Jacobs Captures PROGRESS World Championship At Devil On My Shoulder

Luke Jacobs is the new PROGRESS World Champion, winning the title at PROGRESS Chapter 169: The Devil On My Shoulder. Jacobs defeated Kid Lykos to win the title at Sunday’s show, and you can see a pic from the match below.

This marks Jacobs’ first run with the title and ends Lykos’ reign at 155 days. Lykos won the title from Spike Trivet at PROGRESS Chapter 163: Twisted Metal in February.