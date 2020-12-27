Luther Says He ‘Tried His Best’ During AEW Dynamite Main Event With Chris Jericho

In an interview with Fightful, Luther spoke about main-eventing an episode of AEW Dynamite earlier this year, teaming with Serpentico against Chris Jericho and Jake Hager for Jericho’s 30th anniversary. Here are highlights:

On finding out about main-eventing Dynamite: “I was told about it a week or two before. They brought it up to me and I was like, ‘Woah.’ Serpentico was pretty jazzed. Who would have thought that we would get that chance? It’s a memory that will be with me forever. I think for [Serpentico] too. I was so happy for Serpentico. I was almost more happy for him than me. I was happy for Chris’ celebration, but Serpentico came on as a daily guy for the COVID matches, we got put together as a random thing, which really worked. We gelled really well together and next thing you know we got to (main event Dynamite).”

On how hard he worked in the match: “I tried my best. I don’t want to make any excuses or anything, I did everything I had to do. I got a little something on my shoes that made my shoes super slippery. I got new shoes now. So, it was odd, and then I got into my head a little bit. I still tried. One of the best bat catches in wrestling history, I think. I did a good bat catch. Baseball is my thing.”