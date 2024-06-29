Lyra Valkyria Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary in Wrestling

– WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria shared a message on her X account earlier today, celebrating the 10th anniversary of her professional wrestling debut. She noted that winning the Money in the Bank briefcase next weekend will take just one perfect moment.

She wrote, “It all started 10 years ago today for me🪶 It takes 10 years to become an overnight success…but grabbing that Money in the Bank briefcase in Toronto next week will just take one perfect moment! 🪶💰”

Lyra Valkyria beat Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat Match on last Monday’s Raw to secure a spot in the women’s Money in the Bank match. WWE Money in the Bank 2024 is scheduled Saturday, July 6 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.