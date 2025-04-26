– Speaking to Michael Fairman ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria discussed her relationship with previously scheduled tag team partner Bayley and how well they get along outside the ring. Bayley was later taken out of their scheduled tag team title bout at WrestleMania 41.

Lyra Valkyria commented on Bayley (via Fightful), “Bayley is amazing, and even though we haven’t teamed for that long, I think a big part of why we work so well is honestly outside of the ring, we hit it off just so well out of nowhere.” Valkyria continued, “I feel like that really plays into our matches. Anytime we’re on screen together, we’re just… she’s just so great.”

Bayley was mysteriously taken out before the women’s tag team title match. At WrestleMania 41: Night 2, Becky Lynch served as Bayley’s last minute replacement to team with Valkyria against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. They defeated Morgan and Rodriguez to win the titles at the premium live event. However, the next night on WWE Raw, Lynch betrayed Valkyria, and Morgan and Rodriguez quickly won the titles back.