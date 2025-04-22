Lyra Valkyria Reflects On Match With Meiko Satomura On NXT UK, Wants One More Bout With Her

Lyra Valkyria recently looked back at her match with Meiko Satomura in NXT UK, noting that it was the match that fueled her ascent. The two battled on the April 29th, 2021 episode of NXT UK with Satomura picking up the win. Valkyria spoke with Fightful’s Joel Pearl before WrestleMania 41 and talked about working with Satomura and hoping that hoping she can get a match from her in the midst of Satomura’s current retirement run.

“That was such a huge opportunity for me to step up, and I really feel like it put me on the map,” Valkyria said. “It was one of the first times where I was like, ‘This is it. I have to show out here.’ I feel like I did. Meiko is incredible. Doing it in front of nobody was the only kind of drawback. I’m still very proud of that match, but I would have done anything for a round two in front of a crowd. I know Meiko is in her retirement year right now, which is very upsetting, but if there is any way to get that last match with Meiko Satomura, I want it.”

Valkyria won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 alongside Becky Lynch, but lost it on Raw which caused Lynch to turn on her.