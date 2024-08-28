wrestling / News

Machine Gun Kelly Claims Cameras Caught His Run-In With Randy Orton

August 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Machine Gun Kelly Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Machine Gun Kelly claimed that he had an altercation with Randy Orton at WWE Summerslam, something Orton has denied. The WWE Superstar responded by simply posting a lying face emoji on social media. This got a response from MGK, who claimed there were cameras that caught the incident.

He wrote: “Cameras were rolling. Tell WWE put that out. You have my number, and you know you have it btw, but I won’t put you on blast for that. Check your texts. They always get mad at the truth.

