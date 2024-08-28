wrestling / News
Machine Gun Kelly Claims Cameras Caught His Run-In With Randy Orton
As previously reported, Machine Gun Kelly claimed that he had an altercation with Randy Orton at WWE Summerslam, something Orton has denied. The WWE Superstar responded by simply posting a lying face emoji on social media. This got a response from MGK, who claimed there were cameras that caught the incident.
He wrote: “Cameras were rolling. Tell WWE put that out. You have my number, and you know you have it btw, but I won’t put you on blast for that. Check your texts. They always get mad at the truth.”
camera’s were rolling tell WWE put that out 🤷🏼♂️🧐🤥
— mgk (@machinegunkelly) August 28, 2024
you have my number, and you know why you have it btw but i won’t even put you on blast for that. check your texts
🤥
— mgk (@machinegunkelly) August 28, 2024
they always get mad at the truth
— mgk (@machinegunkelly) August 28, 2024