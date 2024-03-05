‘Mad Kurt’ Kurtis Chapman Tribute Show Streamed On YouTube

A tribute show to the late ‘Mad Kurt’ Kurtis Chapman streamed on YouTube today. Chapman, a regular on the UK scene, passed away in December at the age of just 26. Simon Miller posted to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the show, which streamed on the MDRN NMD YouTube channel.

Miller wrote:

“A special tribute show is airing tonight on the below link for Kurtis Chapman who sadly passed away this year. If you could tune in and support I know it would mean a lot, and there’s a GoFundMe, too, to help the family. YT: http://youtube.com/mdrn_nmd_pw GFM: https://gofundme.com/f/kurtis-mad-kurt-chapman Even just watching the show I’m sure would help celebrate how much of a super good dude Kurt was. He’s already greatly missed.”

You can see the full video below for the show.