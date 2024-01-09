Madi Wrenkowski Appears In Chase U Video Ahead of WWE NXT

Madi Wrenkowski made her first WWE appearance, appearing among a group of Chase U students in a video ahead of tonight’s NXT. The WWE Performance Center recruit appeared in a video posted to the NXT Anonymous account in which Jacy Jayne told a bunch of Chase U students that she has a plan to get the school out of debt, and that they need to do exactly what she says.

Wrenkowski signed with WWE last month and started at the Performance Center. It’s not yet clear if she will be an ongoing part of Chase U or if this was just a one-time appearance.