Mads Krule Krugger Wins Gravity Gamble Ladder Match and MLW World Title Shot at Kings of Colosseum

January 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Kings of Colosseum Gravity Gamble Image Credit: MLW

There is a new top contender for the MLW World title as Mads Krule Krugger won the Gravity Gamble Ladder Match at Kings of Colosseum. Krugger defeated Matthew Justice, Mr. Thomas and BRG to win the match, tossing Justice off the ladder through a table on the outside. Kevin Knight was supposed to be in the match, but was attacked by the Andersons before it began.

