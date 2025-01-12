wrestling / News
Mads Krule Krugger Wins Gravity Gamble Ladder Match and MLW World Title Shot at Kings of Colosseum
There is a new top contender for the MLW World title as Mads Krule Krugger won the Gravity Gamble Ladder Match at Kings of Colosseum. Krugger defeated Matthew Justice, Mr. Thomas and BRG to win the match, tossing Justice off the ladder through a table on the outside. Kevin Knight was supposed to be in the match, but was attacked by the Andersons before it began.
Surrounded by bodies, ladders and wreckage, Mads Krule Krugger (@AtrocityKrule) is your winner of the first-ever Gravity Gamble match and owner of an MLW title shot ANY TIME he wants!#MLWKings ▶️ https://t.co/e0IQKFc582 pic.twitter.com/iU4RyHRID5
— MLW (@MLW) January 12, 2025
THE SPEAR…
OFF A LADDER…
THROUGH A TABLE?!?!
🤯 https://t.co/e0IQKFc582 pic.twitter.com/dncM8ymfME
— MLW (@MLW) January 12, 2025
Mr. Thomas (@MochaTraps) has replaced Knight in the Gravity Gamble match and is representing @Jet2Flyy well!#MLWKings ▶️ https://t.co/e0IQKFc582 pic.twitter.com/aHkTD8LaVH
— MLW (@MLW) January 12, 2025
