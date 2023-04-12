Madusa Wants WWE Women’s Division To Get A Storyline Like The Bloodline

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo (via Wrestling Inc), Madusa said that she would like the WWE women’s division to get a storyline similar to that of the Bloodline. She agreed that the Bloodline should have main evented Wrestlemania and none of the women’s matches on the card had a storyline that justified the top spot. However, she wants that to change.

She said: “Now, to go back to Trip [Triple H] and say, ‘Hey, Paul, let’s start a great 6-8 months to a year, [a] nice storyline, let’s think of something and let’s build it like you did with Bloodline. I haven’t seen that [kind of] storytelling since the ’80s. I have not seen a year-long program with a woman. So, when you start that and it gets some footwork and tread and marketing and publicity, why can’t women headline WrestleMania one night, and then the men headline it the other night? Guess what, creative, it’s up to you, and it’s up to the women to deliver. And they’re going to be able to tell if they can within three months.“