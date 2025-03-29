Maggie Lee Says She Brings Something Different To TNA Roster

As reported yesterday, TNA Wrestling announced that Maggie Lee has signed a deal to join the Knockouts division. In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Lee spoke about joining the roster and her belief that she brings something different to the company.

She said: “I’m really excited, obviously yeah it does, it has tons of history and everybody that has been there, I feel like is very well respected and I’m super excited to be leaving my name with all of those other names. I think that I add something different, just the way I look. I’m super tall, I’m super thin, my hair is red and curly, I just think that I offer a very unique look and my skills also, I think that I do a good mix of all it in my opinion.“