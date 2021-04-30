Main Event Announced For Next Month’s Impact Under Siege

We now know the main event for next month’s Impact Under Siege event, and it will determine the next challenger for Kenny Omega. On tonight’s episode of Impact, Scott D’Amore announced that the main event of the Impact! Plus event will be a six-way match to determine the #1 contender to the Impact World Championship held by Omega.

Qualifying matches will be held over the next couple of weeks to determine who will compete in the match. Impact Under Seige airs on May 15th on Impact! Plus, which you can get a two-month trial for by using the code REBELLIONX.