Main Event Set For April’s GCW For The Culture

February 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW For The Culture

GCW has announced the main event match for their For The Culture show in April. The company announced on Friday that Rich Swann will battle 2 Cold Scorpio at the show, which will take place on April 8th as part of the WrestleMania weekend The Collective Remix events.

The event will stream live on FITE TV.

