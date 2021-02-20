wrestling / News
Main Event Set For April’s GCW For The Culture
GCW has announced the main event match for their For The Culture show in April. The company announced on Friday that Rich Swann will battle 2 Cold Scorpio at the show, which will take place on April 8th as part of the WrestleMania weekend The Collective Remix events.
The event will stream live on FITE TV.
Actually I’m feelin good.
Here’s your main event.
IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann vs 2 Cold Scorpio https://t.co/StjHdhNwSl
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/KGjwRMVDXP
— Aj Gray (@RichHomieJuice) February 19, 2021
