Main Event Set For Impact Wrestling A Night You Can’t Mist

– Impact Wrestling has announced the main event for their A Night You Can’t Mist show, which airs on June 8th on IMPACT Plus. As noted in the announcement, Tommy Dreamer and The Great Muta will team against Johnny Impact and Michael Elgin with Jerry Lynn as the special guest referee:

More matches will be announced this weekend, but the Main Event is newsworthy in a major way. Johnny IMPACT and Michael Elgin are looking to take over IMPACT Wrestling in a big time way and imagine what would happen if they can somehow find a way to defeat Tommy Dreamer and The Great Muta in Philly at the 2300 Arena. The very venue that was once the ECW Arena, the very venue that Tommy Dreamer spilled his blood, sweat and tears. Then you have one of the most iconic and legendary figures in all of pro wrestling, The Great Muta.

Having competed over the past several decades all over the world, The Great Muta is a mystifying adversary for anyone even in 2019. From the land of the Rising Sun, complete with his signature mist and lightening quick elbow, The Great Muta is still someone athletes today study and try to emulate inside a wrestling ring.

The Great Muta will look to put on a display on Saturday, June 8th in Philly. Imagine what Muta might have to pull out against someone like Johnny IMPACT. The comparison could be made that Johnny IMPACT has been heavily influenced in his career by someone like The Great Muta and they will meet in this tag team match that will truly be once in a lifetime for all four men. Don’t miss it on Saturday, June 8th on IMPACT+.