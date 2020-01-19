wrestling / News
Major Title Change Occurs At Impact Wrestling Taping (SPOILER)
January 19, 2020 | Posted by
Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie to win the Knockouts Title at the Impact Wrestling taping in Mexico City on Saturday night, ending Taya’s notable reign which was the longest in the history of the title. Photos from the match are below.
#SpoilerAlert #SPOILER #JordynneGrace Wins #IMPACT Knockouts Championship At TV Tapings In Mexico pic.twitter.com/B3sj3bv8Zr
— Randy ( pwguru) Perkins (@pwguru65) January 19, 2020
And #new #knockoutschampion@JordynneGrace#IMPACTMexico #impactwrestling https://t.co/evBfNxruxO
— Melissa 💮💙 (@iammeliissa) January 19, 2020
After the match, Jordynne tweeted that 2020 belongs to her.
2020 belongs to me. pic.twitter.com/MhA0W0hswB
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) January 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Being Asked to Join the nWo, Says He Legitimized AEW, Explains How He Has Managed To Stay On Top For So Long
- Jim Ross Discusses Why He Doesn’t Think Chris Benoit Will Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame
- Allysin Kay Responds to Tessa Blanchard Statement, Calls Her a Liar and ‘Scumbag’
- Details On Two Names That Will Be In Houston On Royal Rumble Weekend (Possible Spoilers)