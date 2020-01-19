wrestling / News

Major Title Change Occurs At Impact Wrestling Taping (SPOILER)

January 19, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Impact Wrestling AXS TV

Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie to win the Knockouts Title at the Impact Wrestling taping in Mexico City on Saturday night, ending Taya’s notable reign which was the longest in the history of the title. Photos from the match are below.

After the match, Jordynne tweeted that 2020 belongs to her.

