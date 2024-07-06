– Fightful Select has a report on a major WWE Superstar who was seen in Toronto today ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2024.

A WWE legend was spotted in Toronto today. Former WWE Champion John Cena was reportedly seen in Toronto ahead of tonight’s premium live event.

Fightful noted they have not heard if Cena is planned for tonight’s event in any capacity. WWE did not confirm whether or not Cena would appear on tonight’s show or if Cena was in town on official WWE business. As noted, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H teased some surprises are in the tank for Money in the Bank.

Cena did make an unscheduled surprise appearance at last year’s WWE Money in the Bank, which was held at The O2 Arena in London, England. He has not appeared on WWE since the post-WrestleMania 40 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Money in the Bank 2024 is set for later today at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.