– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple h shared a new video earlier today on social media on tonight’s Money in the Bank 2024 event. He teased that “the entire landscape of WWE is about to change. He also said WWE has “a few surprises in the tank” for tonight’s show. You can view that clip and some highlights below:

Triple H on Money in the Bank: “It’s exciting. Money in the Bank is a great PLE for WWE I think because it changes the trajectory of a lot of things. So, as you’re getting ready to head into SummerSlam, once somebody has that Money in the Bank briefcase, it sort of changes the dynamic because the chase begins, and if you’re a champion, you always have to be looking over your shoulder.”

On what’s on tap for tonight: “So, it’ll be a big night. We have a lot of great talent there, and I think it is very difficult to call. I think all the matches tonight will deliver, and then some. Got a few surprises in the tank, so it’s going to be a fun night.”

Triple H wrote in the caption, “The entire landscape of @WWE is about to change. #MITB streams LIVE from Toronto tonight, 7PM ET/4PM PT @peacock @WWENetwork”

Tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event is being held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock starting at 8:00 pm EST.