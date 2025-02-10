Malakai Black Removed From AEW Roster Page

It seems Malakai Black is officially gone from AEW, as he’s been removed from the roster page on the company website. Black’s exit has been rumored for weeks, and the House of Black recently rebranded as the Hounds of Hell.

Black was on the roster as of February 3, but is not today. He had been slotted between Luther and Mark Briscoe.

It was reported last month that WWE is interested in bringing Black back to the company.