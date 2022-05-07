wrestling / News
Malakai Black Explains Why Darius Martin Is Currently Injured
May 7, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Darius Martin is out of action again following an injury, and recently posted a photo showing his arm in a cast and his neck in a brace. In an interview with the Universal Wrestling Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Malakai Black praised Martin’s ability and revealed why the Top Flight team member is currently out of action.
He said: “There are so many of these young kids like Max Caster, who, you know, I think he’s great. And even though I’ve wrestled Dante Martin and his brother, even though he’s, unfortunately — I wish him a speedy recovery. He was in a really nasty car accident, he’s going to be out for another 6 – 8 months.”
Martin previously indicated that his latest injury had nothing to do with wrestling.
More Trending Stories
- Tammy Sytch Arrested, Charged With DUI Manslaugher & More in Relation to Fatal Car Accident
- Tay Conti Responds To Scorpio Sky’s Shot At Her From AEW Rampage, Sky’s Girlfriend Responds
- nZo On W. Morrissey Getting Past His Personal Struggles, Recalls Getting Morrisey Help
- Note on Interest in Windham Rotunda, How Much Money He Earned In WWE