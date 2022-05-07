Malakai Black Explains Why Darius Martin Is Currently Injured

As previously reported, Darius Martin is out of action again following an injury, and recently posted a photo showing his arm in a cast and his neck in a brace. In an interview with the Universal Wrestling Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Malakai Black praised Martin’s ability and revealed why the Top Flight team member is currently out of action.

He said: “There are so many of these young kids like Max Caster, who, you know, I think he’s great. And even though I’ve wrestled Dante Martin and his brother, even though he’s, unfortunately — I wish him a speedy recovery. He was in a really nasty car accident, he’s going to be out for another 6 – 8 months.”

Martin previously indicated that his latest injury had nothing to do with wrestling.