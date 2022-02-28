wrestling / News
Malcolm Bivens Names Gunther As #1 Person He Wants To Face, Doesn’t Want Gunther To Know
Malcolm Bivens has named Gunther as the top person who he wants to beat up in the ring – though he doesn’t want the NXT star to know that. During a recent interview with The Black Announce Table, Bivens was asked who he would like to face if he ever gets the chance to compete in the ring and went straight to the Imperium leader.
“Yeah, the number one person, and I need to just beat their ass, is Gunther,” Bivens said (per Fightful). “Gunther, Guntha, Gunna, whatever his name is. He’s the one. If I have one more match in me, it’s against him. I want it, I need it, WrestleMania. It’s probably going to be on the kick-off show; me vs. him and I’m going to beat his ass.”
He then immediately followed up with, “Please don’t tag him. When you tweet this clip out, please do not tag him. Not because I’m afraid, just, WWE social media rules.”
Imperium has been locked in a feud with Diamond Mine as of late, with The Creed Brothers earning a shot at Imperium’s NXT Tag Team Championships by way of their Dusty Cup win. The feud led to Gunther briefly manhandling Bivens on last week’s show.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Cesaro Leaving WWE, Reason He Could Potentially Become Next ‘Shiny Object’ For AEW
- Hangman Page, X-Pac, Cedric Alexander React to Kane’s Statement on Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
- New Details on Plans For Reported Vince McMahon Match at WrestleMania
- Rene Dupree Says Zach Gowen’s Chair Spot With Brock Lesnar Was ‘Punishment’ From WWE