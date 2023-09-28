Man in MJF’s Mask Attacks Jay White On AEW Dynamite

Jay White was assaulted backstage by a man wearing MJF’s devil mask on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show closed out with a punch of people in black attacking the Bullet Club Gold member backstage. White was thrown onto a production cart, after which a man in the devil mask MJF first used at AEW All Out 2022 appeared and grabbed the camera to end the show.

No word on who the attacker is.