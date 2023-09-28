wrestling / News
Man in MJF’s Mask Attacks Jay White On AEW Dynamite
Jay White was assaulted backstage by a man wearing MJF’s devil mask on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show closed out with a punch of people in black attacking the Bullet Club Gold member backstage. White was thrown onto a production cart, after which a man in the devil mask MJF first used at AEW All Out 2022 appeared and grabbed the camera to end the show.
No word on who the attacker is.
What is the meaning of this?!
"Switchblade" Jay White was just attacked backstage!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/SekllD7tdQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2023