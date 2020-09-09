Man Who Trespassed at WWE Performance Center Sends Letter to WWE Lawyer While in Jail

– As previously reported, Armando Alejandro Montalvo, the man who was previously shot outside the WWE Performance Center in August 2015, was denied bail earlier in August after his latest arrest for trespassing at the PC. WrestlingInc.com has an update on Montalvo, who wrote a seven-page letter while he was in jail made out to WWE attorney Elisa D’Amico on August 3. A photo of a transcript of the letter WWE sent to the court can be viewed below.

Montalvo says in the letter that the day he was shot in front of the WWE Performance Center he felt like his “dreams were coming true.” In the letter, Montalvo talks about his WWE fandom and claimed he would follow the permanent court injunction and would “not return to WWE premises.”

Montalvo previously trespassed at the Performance Center on June 15 and had interactions with Superstars Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke. You can read more on that HERE. He was arrested again for this trespassing incident on June 22 and charged with Trespassing on Property After Warning. As a result, he was denied bail due to his latest arrest, and he’s currently residing in jail as a result.

Armando Alejandro Montalvo’s next pre-trial hearing is scheduled for November 18. His trial date is set for November 30.