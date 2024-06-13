Mance Warner Explains His ‘Old School’ Wrestling Mentality

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Mance Warner spoke about his approach to wrestling and having an old school wrestling mentality, not giving a damn about “a flip, an armbar, anything else.” Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Mance Warner on his approach to wrestling: “Here’s the deal. I’m not going out there to do armbars and moves. I’m going into a different zone and when I step through that curtain, I want them fans to take a swing. I want them in a parking lot, trying to stab me. I’m taking them in a different journey than what they’re getting throughout every other day of show. When I come out, this is real and you can feel it and that’s what it is, baby.”

On his old school mentality: “Old school wrestling. I don’t give a damn about a flip, an armbar, anything else. I’m here to fight and you will remember what I did on that night until the next time you see me. Then at that show, you’re gonna be telling your buddies about the last five times you saw me go out there and be a crazy son bitch. That’s what I do. I love it. I’m good at it.”