Mance Warner Talks Winning GCW World Title, Wants To Make It Mean Something Again

Mance Warner is the GCW World Champion, and he recently spoke about his goals as the champ. Warner won the title at GCW Cage of Survival, and he spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview about what’s next for him and more. You can see some highlights below:

On the reaction to his title win: “Be pissed off. I don’t give a damn. I hit the pay window. I saved the company. We know who had the title before. Look at it, I get the gold. I’m a smart man. I knew I could cash in. I eliminated EFFY back in the Rumble deal and then any point, any time that I want, I could cash in. I just got done bleeding out, laying backstage, had glass in my eye, had to pour all that bullshit in there to get it out. I’m bleeding out, I’m beat up, and then I’m watching people try to cash in and I’m watching people go through the gauntlet, and I know. They’re all losing their mind and they’re all thinking, ‘This is my moment.’ I saw Cole run through the curtain and he’s almost crying. He’s holding his little golden circle, his coin, and he’s sitting there and he’s going, ‘I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna do it.’ Then Steph spears his ass through a door like a linebacker and I see Joey posing to the camera. It’s easy, man. I plan this shit out and I wait for my turn and I take it. Now I got the gold,” he added.

On his goals for the title: “It was amazing. I could see [Cole Radrick] almost his breath exit his body and his eyes roll in the back of his head and his coin flies in the air or maybe he held onto it and he was going, ‘One day, one day.’ It wasn’t that day, it was my day and like I said, baby, ‘I got the gold now, I don’t care who’s mad about it, who’s pissed off about it. I’m going to make this mean something again.’ We’re the biggest independent pro wrestling company in the business. Everyone, they get fired. They get mad about TV time. They try to come to GCW. I got the title. I don’t give a damn about anybody besides a few people.”