Mance Warner Says Barbed Wire Match Is ‘Another Day At Work’

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mance Warner spoke about his feud with Jimmy Havoc and said that their barbed wire match at MLW Zero Hour is ‘another day at work.’ Here are highlights:

On his barbed wire match with Jimmy Havoc: “Old Mancer is gonna step in that ring surrounded by barbed wire and I’m gonna beat the s–t out of Havoc and that’s it. Jimmy Havoc started to get paid off by Selena and there was an issue there. Then ever since then, I don’t respect the guy and we’ll beat the hell out of each other until one of us ain’t there anymore. For me it’s another day at work. I show up and do what I gotta do.”

On a fan thinking he wasn’t bleeding real blood: “He was so confused that ol’ Mancer got his head busted open. Back to that barbed wire, throw a piece of bologna across that barbed wire. It’s gonna cut it all out and that’s exactly what we’re gonna be thrown into. Jimmy may not like it or enjoy it, but that’s fine because I’m gonna cut him up out there.”

On their recent Falls Count Anywhere match: “It was awesome. You don’t see a lot of stuff like that. At one point we fought in his damn apartment. We were fighting in the street and out in the Full Sail parking lot. You don’t see a lot of sh*t like that these days as you see it scripted and it all looks the same. I like taking pride in what Mancer does and you ain’t gonna see it everywhere.”

On the Prince of Darkness match: “It seems like Jimmy always goes after my eyeballs and I’m the Eyepoke God so it just makes sense. We’ll put these masks on out there, can’t see nothing, and we’ll go out and fistfight each other. We showed that we could get one of those matches over and had people entertained. That sumb*tch Jimmy is still up to no good and had his ol’ girl Priscilla hit me in the gonads and dropped me and ran off.”

On Priscilla Kelly: “If she wants to get involved then get on in there. There’s barbed wire all around the ring so I’m not opposed to throwing a female into barbed wire out there.”

On if this will be his last match with Havoc: “I’ve thought that before in other fights we’ve had, but now I’m not too sure. We could be doing this for years and years. Jimmy Havoc could be the guy that ol’ Mancer fights for the next 10 years. There’s no way to know for sure. I don’t know if we’ll be friends but we’ll be making some money.”