Mance Warner Says He Won’t Return To MLW, Will Stay Focused On GCW

Mance Warner says he won’t be returning to MLW, focusing most of his efforts on his work in GCW. Warner made a one-off return to MLW in January of this year at MLW Reloaded, but the GCW World Champion said in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that he’s a better fit for GCW and won’t be back in MLW. You can see highlights from the discussion below:

On his run in MLW: “Hell, I don’t even remember when was that back in? Whenever it was, I’ll put it this way. I was there for a little bit. I will not be there again. I think it was January is what it was. And you want to see me, you come to GCW. You will see the champ at GCW and I will do everything that I want to do every single time. Makes me feel good, man. Violence pays.”

On GCW being most of his focus now: “It’s one of them things, I got another Revolver show coming up and I think it’s my next one. So I’m going to be beat up coming from one cage to another cage, former SGC members out there. But for the most part, 95% of my work and my fighting is at GCW. We’re on the road, damn near every week, two to three shows and it’s one of them things where it’s, you go and try to do 60 different companies or you gonna put your work and all your attention into the one independent company. It’s like, we go back in time, ECW. You saw Sandman, Shane Douglas, Sabu at ECW. You didn’t see them all over at every other random damn place and time. You want to see old Mancer? It’s at GCW. I’m the champ. I’ll be cutting the promos. I will be causing chaos, starting fights in the crowd at GCW.”