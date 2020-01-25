Mandy Rose Confirms She Recently Signed a New WWE Contract

– WWE Superstars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville appeared in a new workout video for Bradley Martyn’s YouTube channel. During the video, Rose revealed that she recently signed a new WWE contract. According to Rose, it’s a five-year deal. You can check out that video below.

Rose and Deville made their main roster debuts in 2017. Mandy Rose (nee Amanda Saccomanno) reportedly signed with WWE back in 2015. She started in WWE through the Tough Enough reality show.