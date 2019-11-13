Mandy Rose Credits Sonya Deville With Helping Her Transition To Main Roster

In an interview with Fightful, Mandy Rose credited Sonya Deville with helping her transition from NXT to the main roster. Here are highlights:

On her friendship with Deville: “We’ve maintained our friendship ever since then. Sonya and I hit it off during Tough Enough, right in the beginning. At the tryouts, actually, before we were even announced on the show. We just had so many similarities and we hit it off and we’ve been best friends since. And we’ve experienced the journey together, which is really cool. It was unexpected, we didn’t think we would. But we’re super happy to have each other.”

On moving to the main roster: “It was tough. Obviously we didn’t spend much time in NXT but the time I did put in was a lot of training and a lot of work. I really trained hard, I wanted to get all that I could out of it, you know? So, it was tough getting thrown into that, but anything I get thrown into I just go with and try my best. You’re gonna fail at certain times and every day is a new adventure and a learning experience.”

On how Deville helped her: “It’s hard because you’re always by yourself. Obviously I would say Sonya, honestly. Because we lived together in Orlando for a little while, we had that support. We got called up to Monday Night RAW at the same time. So, probably Sonya. We were able to do that together and get through that together. But you are alone a lot. You’re away from your friends and family a lot, so you don’t really havea lot of that support. You know they support you back home, and watch you on TV and stuff, but they’re not always by your side.”