Mandy Rose Isn’t Sure About A Return to WWE

May 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Mandy Rose Image Credit: WWE

During a Q&A on her Instagram Story, Mandy Rose said that she’s not sure about a possible return to WWE. Rose was fired late last year by WWE, allegedly because she ran a FanTime account that sold access to risqué photos.

When asked about a return, she said: ““I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds, so…

