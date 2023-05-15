wrestling / News
Mandy Rose Isn’t Sure About A Return to WWE
May 15, 2023 | Posted by
During a Q&A on her Instagram Story, Mandy Rose said that she’s not sure about a possible return to WWE. Rose was fired late last year by WWE, allegedly because she ran a FanTime account that sold access to risqué photos.
When asked about a return, she said: ““I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds, so…”
Mandy Rose on WWE return on her IG#wwe #mandyrose pic.twitter.com/73RL8pKXdL
— WWE breathtaking moments (@ShallyChauhan13) May 13, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Bianca Belair in Pink Bikini, Zelina Vega, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Bob Orton Believes Doctors Have Told Randy Orton To Not Return To The Ring
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Vader As A Shell Of Himself in WWE, Changing Raw’s Approach After WrestleMania 13
- Demolition’s Smash on WWE’s Mistake for Their Rivalry With Legion of Doom