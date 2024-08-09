Various News: Mansoor Hypes CMLL Grand Prix Appearance, Ad Airs During Jack Perry Video On Dynamite

– Mansoor is taking part in the CMLL Grand Prix, and he appeared in a video hyping his appearance at the August 23rd show. The MxM Collection member appeared in a video on the August 7th episode of CMLL Informa in a video that you can see below.

“My name is Mansoor,” he said (per Fightful). “I’m bi a lot of things, and lingual is one of them. Because on August 23rd, I will be making my Arena Mexico debut for CMLL, and I fully intend to win that Grand Prix.”

– TBS had a bit of a SNAFU during a promo package for Jack Perry on last night’s Dynamite. During the video, which saw Perry preparing for his match with Darby Allin at All In, was intercut with an ad for Taco Bell as you can see below: