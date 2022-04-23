wrestling / News
Mansoor Joins LA Knight’s Knight Model Management During WWE Smackdown Dark Segment
– As previously reported, LA Knight appeared in a managerial role last week on SmackDown in a dark match segment. Knight formed the group Knight Model Management, introducing a repackaged Mace, who won a dark match against The Viking Raiders’ Erik. It appears LA Knight has another new client added to his stable in Mansoor.
During a segment that didn’t air on last night’s FOX TV broadcast, Mansoor accompanied Knight to the ring. LA Knight then introduced. You can see a fan video of the off-air segment that was posted on YouTube below:
