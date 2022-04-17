Video of LA Knight’s Dark Match Promo From Smackdown, MACE Gets New Name (Clip)

LA Knight’s promo from his Smackdown dark match appearance is online, with the NXT star taking his first steps as a manager and introducing a renamed MACE. As reported on Friday night, Knight appeared in a managerial role before Smackdown went live and announced that he is forming Knight Model Management, introducing a repackaged MACE who defeated Erik of the Viking Raiders. You can see video of the segment below, with Knight renaming MACE to “Face”: