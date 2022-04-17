wrestling / News
Video of LA Knight’s Dark Match Promo From Smackdown, MACE Gets New Name (Clip)
April 17, 2022 | Posted by
LA Knight’s promo from his Smackdown dark match appearance is online, with the NXT star taking his first steps as a manager and introducing a renamed MACE. As reported on Friday night, Knight appeared in a managerial role before Smackdown went live and announced that he is forming Knight Model Management, introducing a repackaged MACE who defeated Erik of the Viking Raiders. You can see video of the segment below, with Knight renaming MACE to “Face”:
