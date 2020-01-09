Mansoor on His Goal to Win a WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia, Praises Saudi Arabia Events Delivering Great Shows to Fans in the Middle East

– Sports360 recently interviewed NXT Superstar Mansoor. Mansoor discussed his matches at Super ShowDown and Crown Jewel, his goal to win a title in Saudi Arabia, and more. Below are some highlights.

Mansoor on his Battle Royal win at Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: “The Battle Royal was special because I was going in as a complete unknown. I thought if I could stay in until the last 10 people that would be great, and then when there were only a few of us left I think people were wondering what was going on. Because I wasn’t an established name at that point, my win was a real shock and a true underdog story, but it was an amazing feeling for me and to be able to celebrate with the Saudi fans is something I’ll never forget.”

Mansoor on the WWE Saudi Arabia events: “It’s great that the thousands of WWE fans across the Middle East are now being given opportunities to watch their heroes perform live in the region because when I was younger that was never the case. Both Super Showdown and Crown Jewel were fantastic events this year, with huge numbers attending. The popularity of WWE in this part of the world is only going to increase and I’m really looking forward to being a part of that.”

Mansoor on his goal to win a title in Saudi Arabia: “My primary goal right now is to win a championship in Saudi Arabia. I would really love to share that moment with the crowd. For a Saudi wrestler to win a title on home soil would be truly special.”

Mansoor on beating Cesaro at Crown Jewel: “Cesaro is such a talented wrestler so to fight him on the big stage was incredible, it could have gone a number of ways but luckily I won which was the dream outcome. Not only did I win the match and make my family, who were in the front row, very proud, but I got to show what I can really do in the ring. People started to look at me differently after that match so it was something really special. Some true WWE legends, such as Hulk Hogan and Ric Fair, were also involved that night and to speak to them and listen to their advice afterwards was absolutely fantastic for me because there is a long way to go in my journey.”